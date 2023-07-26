News & Insights

Align Technology Inc. Q2 sales increase

July 26, 2023 — 04:10 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) reported a profit for second quarter of $118 million

The company's earnings came in at $118 million, or $1.46 per share. This compares with $1112.8 million, or $1.44 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Align Technology Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $170.4 million or $2.22 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.1% to $1.00 billion from $0.97 billion last year.

Align Technology Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $118 Mln. vs. $1112.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.46 vs. $1.44 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.00 Bln vs. $0.97 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $990 -$1010 Mln Full year revenue guidance: $3.970 - $3.990 Bln

