Align Technology Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) released a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $112.8 million, or $1.44 per share. This compares with $199.7 million, or $2.51 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Align Technology Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $157.0 million or $2.00 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.23 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.0% to $0.97 billion from $1.01 billion last year.

Align Technology Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

