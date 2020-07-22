Align Technology Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Align Technology Inc. (ALGN):

-Earnings: -$40.60 million in Q2 vs. $147.14 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.52 in Q2 vs. $1.83 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Align Technology Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$27.63 million or -$0.35 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.04 per share -Revenue: $352.31 million in Q2 vs. $600.70 million in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.