Align Technology Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $105.03 million, or $1.39 per share. This compares with $87.80 million, or $1.14 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Align Technology Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $161.44 million or $2.14 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.97 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.8% to $997.43 million from $943.15 million last year.

Align Technology Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $105.03 Mln. vs. $87.80 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.39 vs. $1.14 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $997.43 Mln vs. $943.15 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.