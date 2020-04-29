Align Technology Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $1.52 billion, or $19.21 per share. This compares with $0.07 billion, or $0.89 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Align Technology Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $57.94 million or $0.73 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.00 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.4% to $550.96 million from $548.97 million last year.

Align Technology Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $57.94 Mln. vs. $100.54 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.73 vs. $1.25 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.00 -Revenue (Q1): $550.96 Mln vs. $548.97 Mln last year.

