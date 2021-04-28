Align Technology Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) revealed a profit for first quarter that dropped from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $0.20 billion, or $2.51 per share. This compares with $1.52 billion, or $19.21 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Align Technology Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $198.35 million or $2.49 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.02 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 62.4% to $894.77 million from $550.96 million last year.

Align Technology Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $198.35 Mln. vs. $57.94 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.49 vs. $0.73 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.02 -Revenue (Q1): $894.77 Mln vs. $550.96 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $3.7 - $3.9 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.