Align Technology Inc. Profit Advances In Q3

(RTTNews) - Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $121.43 million, or $1.58 per share. This compares with $72.70 million, or $0.93 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Align Technology Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $164.32 million or $2.14 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.8% to $960.21 million from $890.35 million last year.

Align Technology Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $121.43 Mln. vs. $72.70 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.58 vs. $0.93 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $960.21 Mln vs. $890.35 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.