Align Technology Inc. Q1 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $93.23 million, or $1.27 per share. This compares with $105.03 million, or $1.39 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Align Technology Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $156.85 million or $2.13 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.99 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.8% to $979.26 million from $997.43 million last year.

Align Technology Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $93.23 Mln. vs. $105.03 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.27 vs. $1.39 last year. -Revenue: $979.26 Mln vs. $997.43 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $1,050 - $1,070 Mln

