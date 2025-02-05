ALIGN TECHNOLOGY Earnings Results: $ALGN Reports Quarterly Earnings

ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ($ALGN) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported earnings of $2.44 per share, missing estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. The company also reported revenue of $995,220,000, missing estimates of $1,013,382,495 by $-18,162,495.

ALIGN TECHNOLOGY Insider Trading Activity

ALIGN TECHNOLOGY insiders have traded $ALGN stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALGN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

C RAYMOND JR LARKIN purchased 6,500 shares for an estimated $1,529,645

ALIGN TECHNOLOGY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 269 institutional investors add shares of ALIGN TECHNOLOGY stock to their portfolio, and 441 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

