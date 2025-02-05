ALIGN TECHNOLOGY Earnings Results: $ALGN Reports Quarterly Earnings

ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ($ALGN) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported earnings of $2.44 per share, missing estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. The company also reported revenue of $995,220,000, missing estimates of $1,013,382,495 by $-18,162,495.
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY Insider Trading Activity
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY insiders have traded $ALGN stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALGN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- C RAYMOND JR LARKIN purchased 6,500 shares for an estimated $1,529,645
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 269 institutional investors add shares of ALIGN TECHNOLOGY stock to their portfolio, and 441 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 866,663 shares (+49.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $220,409,734
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 843,892 shares (+74.2%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $214,618,613
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 717,006 shares (+85.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $182,348,965
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. removed 576,111 shares (-62.6%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $146,516,549
- HOLOCENE ADVISORS, LP added 539,819 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $137,286,768
- SANDS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 510,960 shares (-39.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $129,947,347
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 500,298 shares (-52.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $127,235,787
