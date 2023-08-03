Align Technology (BER:AFW) Price Target Increased by 7.78% to 361.10

The average one-year price target for Align Technology (BER:AFW) has been revised to 361.10 / share. This is an increase of 7.78% from the prior estimate of 335.03 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 248.50 to a high of 420.99 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.83% from the latest reported closing price of 341.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1586 funds or institutions reporting positions in Align Technology. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 0.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AFW is 0.26%, an increase of 8.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.57% to 80,541K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Edgewood Management holds 3,383K shares representing 4.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,409K shares, representing a decrease of 0.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AFW by 41.66% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,924K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 215K shares, representing an increase of 92.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AFW by 1,890.68% over the last quarter.

Sands Capital Management holds 2,296K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,661K shares, representing a decrease of 15.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AFW by 19.24% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,296K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,256K shares, representing an increase of 1.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AFW by 48.87% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 2,160K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,125K shares, representing an increase of 1.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AFW by 56.15% over the last quarter.

