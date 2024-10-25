Align Technology announces $275M open market repurchase

Align Technology (ALGN) announced that it is planning to repurchase $275M of Align’s common stock through open market repurchases under Align’s $1B stock repurchase program that was approved by Align’s board of directors in January 2023.

