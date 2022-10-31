Markets
Align Technology Announces $200 Mln ASR Agreement - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) has entered into a new accelerated stock repurchase agreement with Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, to repurchase $200 million of Align's common stock under $1.0 billion stock repurchase program announced on May 13, 2021. Joe Hogan, CEO, plans to personally purchase $2.0 million of common stock, the company said.

The ASR transaction is expected to be completed by approximately February 1, 2023. After the current ASR, there will be approximately $250 million remaining available under the program.

