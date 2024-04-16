Align Technology (ALGN) to Post Q1 Earnings: What's in Store?

Align Technology, Inc. ALGN is set to release first-quarter 2024 results on Apr 24 after the closing bell.

The company posted adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.42 in the last reported quarter, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11%. Align Technology beat earnings estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one, the average negative surprise being 5.82%.

Let’s look at how things have shaped up before this announcement.

Factors at Play

Clear Aligner Business

Similar to the last reported quarter, Align Technology is likely to have witnessed strength in Clear Aligner volumes for teens and international doctors. It is also expected to have registered continued growth from Invisalign touch-up cases, driven by the Invisalign Doctor Subscription Program.

In the to-be-reported quarter, non-case revenues may have witnessed a year-over-year increase owing to the sustained growth of Vivera retainers. Also, the growing adoption of ALGN’s monthly subscription-based Invisalign Doctor Subscription Program, which is currently available in the United States, Canada, Iberia and the Nordics, might have contributed to revenues.

Meanwhile, in the fourth quarter of 2023, Align Technology got FDA clearance for its Invisalign Palatal Expander System (IPE). The FDA 510(k) clearance is for broad patient applicability, including growing children, teens and adults. We believe this development to have contributed positively to the company’s top line in first-quarter 2024.

On a geographic basis, clear aligner volumes may have witnessed a sequential increase in Invisalign shipments from the APAC and Latin American regions, as well as North American Invisalign teenage cases. In North America, the increased adoption of the Invisalign comprehensive three and three product may have driven volume growth. At the same time, Invisalign DSP touch-up cases are also expected to have increased year over year. All these developments are likely to have favored ALGN’s top line in the first quarter of 2024.

Across the EMEA, we expect clear liner volumes to have registered growth in the to-be-reported quarter, driven by the continued adoption of Invisalign moderate, the comprehensive three and three product and an increase in Teen Case start, mainly due to Invisalign first and the Invisalign Teen Case packs.

Key markets within APAC, such as India, Taiwan, Korea, Japan and Thailand, are expected to have also witnessed an upward growth trend in clear aligner volumes. Improving trends in China may have also contributed. During the fourth quarter, the Invisalign comprehensive three and three product was well-received in APAC. We assume this to have continued in the to-be-reported quarter as well, benefiting the company’s revenues.

Going by the Zacks Consensus Estimate, ALGN’s Clear Aligner business revenues are likely to have improved 2.7% from the year-ago reported figure in the first quarter of 2024.

Imaging Systems & CAD/CAM Service Business

In the first quarter of 2024, the Systems & Services business is likely to have witnessed growth owing to increased services, CAD/CAM and non-systems revenues, including scanner leasing and rental programs and certified preowned scanner sales.

Align Technology, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Align Technology, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Align Technology, Inc. Quote

In the fourth quarter of 2023, the company introduced the iTero Lumina inter-oral scanner with a smaller wand with unparalleled data capture capabilities for scanning by clinical members. The iTero Lumina inter-oral scanner is available now with orthodontic workflows. According to the company, the use of iTero scanners for Invisalign case submissions continues to grow and remains a positive catalyst for Invisalign utilization. These developments may have boosted the company’s financial results in the to-be-reported quarter.

Going by the Zacks Consensus Estimate, ALGN’s Systems & Services business revenues are likely to have improved 6.5% from the year-ago reported figure in the first quarter of 2024.

Q1 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Align Technology’s first-quarter 2024 revenues is pegged at $972.4 million, suggesting growth of 3.1% from the year-ago reported figure.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s first-quarter EPS of $1.96 indicates a 7.7% improvement from the year-ago reported figure.

What Our Model Suggests

Per our proven model, stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold), along with a positive Earnings ESP, have a higher chance of beating estimates. However, that is not the case here, as you can see below:

Earnings ESP: Align Technologies has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

