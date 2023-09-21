Align Technology (ALGN) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $308.31, changing hands as low as $299.90 per share. Align Technology Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ALGN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ALGN's low point in its 52 week range is $172.05 per share, with $413.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $300.29. The ALGN DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

