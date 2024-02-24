Align Technology (ALGN) Price Target Increased by 10.23% to 312.33

The average one-year price target for Align Technology (NasdaqGS:ALGN) has been revised to 312.33 / share. This is an increase of 10.23% from the prior estimate of 283.35 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 217.15 to a high of 367.50 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.44% from the latest reported closing price of 316.88 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1640 funds or institutions reporting positions in Align Technology. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 0.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALGN is 0.24%, a decrease of 15.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.28% to 79,468K shares. The put/call ratio of ALGN is 1.40, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,272K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,073K shares, representing a decrease of 79.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALGN by 56.41% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,260K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,274K shares, representing a decrease of 0.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALGN by 10.91% over the last quarter.

SEEGX - JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Fund Class I holds 1,972K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,787K shares, representing an increase of 9.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALGN by 7.74% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,799K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,293K shares, representing a decrease of 27.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALGN by 90.56% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,710K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,695K shares, representing an increase of 0.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALGN by 10.78% over the last quarter.

Align Technology Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Align Technology designs, manufactures and offers the Invisalign® system, the most advanced clear aligner system in the world, iTero® intraoral scanners and services, and exocad CAD/CAM software. These technology building blocks enable enhanced digital orthodontic and restorative workflows to improve patient outcomes and practice efficiencies for over 200 thousand doctor customers, and is key to accessing Align's 500 million consumer market opportunity worldwide. Align has helped doctors treat over 9.6 million patients with the Invisalign system and is driving the evolution in digital dentistry through the Align Digital Platform, its integrated suite of unique, proprietary technologies and services delivered as a seamless, end-to-end solution for patients and consumers, orthodontists and GP dentists, and lab/partners.

