Align Technology (ALGN) Moves 14.4% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Align Technology ALGN shares rallied 14.4% in the last trading session to close at $165.03. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 12.6% loss over the past four weeks.

Align Technology scored a strong price increase on investors’ optimism surrounding its impending 2025 first-quarter financial results, slated to release on Apr. 30 after the market closes. In the last reported fourth quarter, the bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a modest 0.4%. Additionally, the quarter’s results are expected to benefit from the ongoing commercialization of Invisalign Palatal Expander system, the company’s first direct 3D-printed device designed for the orthodontic treatment of malocclusion.

This maker of the Invisalign tooth-straightening system is expected to post quarterly earnings of $2 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -6.5%. Revenues are expected to be $978.1 million, down 1.9% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Align Technology, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised marginally lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on ALGN going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Align Technology is a member of the Zacks Medical - Dental Supplies industry. One other stock in the same industry, Cardinal Health CAH, finished the last trading session 4.4% higher at $130.45. CAH has returned 0.7% over the past month.

Cardinal's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -0.1% over the past month to $2.15. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +3.4%. Cardinal currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

