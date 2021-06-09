Align Technology (ALGN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Align Technology (ALGN) closed at $585.50 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.72% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of the Invisalign tooth-straightening system had gained 4.15% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 1.05% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.04% in that time.

ALGN will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, ALGN is projected to report earnings of $2.56 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 831.43%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $919.25 million, up 160.92% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $10.53 per share and revenue of $3.79 billion. These totals would mark changes of +100.57% and +53.42%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ALGN. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.42% higher. ALGN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, ALGN is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 56.01. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.1.

We can also see that ALGN currently has a PEG ratio of 2.41. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Dental Supplies industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.76 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Dental Supplies industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 110, which puts it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.