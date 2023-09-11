Align Technologies (ALGN) Brings New Upgrades for Oral Health

Align Technologies ALGN recently announced software innovations designed to accelerate the digital practice transformation. This comprises the Align Oral Health Suite, X-Ray Insights technology and the iTero-exocad Connector.

The latest innovations highlight Align’s commitment to accelerating the digital practice transformation through the Align Digital Platform.

Significance of the Innovations

The Align Oral Health Suite is designed to enhance dental consultations and drive dental treatment acceptance. The visually engaging digital interface features an innovative clinical framework that empowers doctors and their clinic staff to conduct comprehensive oral health assessments via a single scan using patient-friendly terminology and provide a highly engaging patient-centric experience.

Available on the iTero Element Plus Series, the Suite covers a broad range of necessary dental health conditions. It integrates iTero diagnostic aid and visualization tools, such as iTero NIRI, iTero Occlusogram, iTero TimeLapse and Invisalign Outcome Simulator Pro, into a single-interface chairside on the iTero scanner.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Align also announced X-Ray Insights technology designed to streamline X-ray assessments, improve patient communication and enhance the digital treatment experience. The AI-driven oral health assessment tool discerns data and enhances doctor-patient conversations, treatment option evaluation and shared decision-making regarding oral health conditions and dental treatment options. It supports oral health assessments by generating a digital image of oral health findings, improving patient communication and helping increase practice growth.

ALGN’s latest iTero-exocad Connector optimizes doctor-lab collaboration and productivity by streamlining case communication in a single secure channel, which enables time-saving and increased productivity. It integrates the iTero intraoral camera and NIRI images into exocad DentalCAD 3.1 Rijeka software and allows dental professionals to visualize the internal and external structure of teeth. Clinics will be able to share files related to their case with their labs, helping streamline collaboration and drive consistent outcomes.

Industry Prospects

Per a Research report, the global digital dentistry market is valued at $7.2 billion in 2023 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.9% by 2028.

Bright Prospects of Digital Orthodonics

Align Technology continues to innovate in digital dentistry, scaling capacity to manage the millions of digital requests, patient scans and orders flowing through its systems. The usage of AI-driven technologies and machine learning allows the company to increase efficiencies, speed treatment planning and quickly deliver products for improved patient outcomes.

At present, Align Technology offers a powerful suite of innovative digital tools through the Align digital platform, which provides a seamless end-to-end digital experience for doctors and their patients. This includes the ClinCheck live update for 3D controls, Invisalign Personal Plan, Invisalign Smile Architect, Invisalign Outcome Simulator Pro and more.

Apart from these meaningful innovations, ALGN focuses on building a digital platform in the coming years and adding new capabilities to improve clinical outcomes and elevate the patient experience. Management intends to revolutionize its existing offerings with the latest technologies and innovations in the next one to three years.

In this line, the company introduced the SmartForce attachment-free aligner activation feature as part of the Align digital workflow. The new feature builds on Align’s foundational biomechanics for clear aligners and its database of more than 15.7 million Invisalign patients to optimize tooth movements.

Price Performance

In the past six months, ALGN shares have risen 5.3% compared with the industry’s growth of 12.5%.

Align Technologies currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

