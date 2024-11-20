News & Insights

Stocks
ALGN

Align receives CE Mark in Europe for Invisalign Palatal Expander System

November 20, 2024 — 04:06 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Align Technology (ALGN) announced that it has received CE Mark in Europe under the Medical Device Regulation for Align’s Invisalign Palatal Expander System. The Invisalign Palatal Expander System has also completed registration with MHRA for the United Kingdom and overseas territories. Both approvals are for broad patient applicability, including growing children, teens, and adults. These approvals mark a significant milestone in Align’s efforts to enhance clinical outcomes and efficiency in orthodontics. The Invisalign Palatal Expander System is a modern and innovative direct 3D printed device based on proprietary and patented technology. Invisalign Palatal Expanders are intended for use in rapid expansion and subsequent holding of skeletal and/or dental narrow maxilla with primary, mixed, or permanent dentition during treatment of patients.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ALGN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ALGN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.