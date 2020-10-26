Align (ALGN) Unveils New Product for Better Treatment Option

Align Technology, Inc. ALGN recently introduced the Invisalign G8 with SmartForce Aligner Activation – the latest in line of biomechanics innovations by the company. Notably, the latest product ensures sufficient and consistent activation in every aligner stage. This aids doctors in getting more of the desired movements from every aligner for the treatment of crowding, crossbite and deep bite.

For investors’ note, SmartForce is a key element of the company’s Invisalign system. It consists of attachments and features which are designed into the aligners and deliver the precise forces per requirement to achieve more predictable tooth movements.

Per the company’s announcement, the Invisalign G8 will be globally available on all Invisalign products in the first quarter of 2021.

With the latest announcement, Align Technology aims to strengthen its position in the global clear aligners market.

Significance of the Availability

The Invisalign G8 with SmartForce Aligner Activation has a database of more than nine million Invisalign patients. This, along with information about the company’s foundational biomechanics for clear aligners, will aid it to optimize tooth movements and further improve predictability for frequently treated aforementioned dental cases. Management believes that the Invisalign G8 with SmartForce Aligner Activation along with the company’s SmartTrack material and SmartStage technology will further improve treatment-planning efficiency and predictability.

Further, with SmartForce Aligner Activation, desired outcome with minimum unwanted tooth movement can be achieved. Per management, tooth movement analysis in various cases revealed that certain tooth movements in treated case types require additional activation to achieve the desired tooth movement. This additional activation can now be automatically determined by the software and fabricated into the aligner as SmartForce Aligner Activation.

Additionally, doctors can now select automatic placement of Precision Bite Ramps (which has been proved to improve lower intrusion in deep bite cases) during the prescription process with the help of the Invisalign G8.

Industry Prospects

Per a report by Verified Market Research, the global clear aligners market was valued at $1.89 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $8.81 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of approximately 21.1%. Factors like growing awareness among people about dental care, rising customer spending and technological advancements are likely to drive the market.

Given the market potential, the latest announcement is expected to strengthen Align Technology’s position across the globe.

Other Major Dental Run-Ups Amid Pandemic Scenario

In the dental business, Align Technology’s peer Henry Schein, Inc. HSIC is progressing well. A recent achievement by Henry Schein in its dental business is that all major imaging vendors have now signed on with Henry Schein’s Dentrix Smart image integration solution. This apart, Henry Schein’s cloud-based dental practice management system Dentrix Ascend continues to enhance its focus on practice and patient experience with the addition of multiple new enhancements.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. XRAY recently launched a single tooth-replacement solution — Azento — in the United States. Currently, it is available in Canada and Europe as well. Other notable product launches by the company include PrimeScan (a digital impression scanner), Primemill, Surefil One and a new generation of endodontic files — TruNatomy.

Straumann Holding AG SAUHF recently announced the full integration of the 3Shape TRIOS intraoral scanning workflow with its software solutions and services. For investors’ note, the 3Shape TRIOS is offered by 3Shape and post the integration it will connect seamlessly with Straumann’s orthodontic, restorative, implant, chairside and digital dentistry solutions.

