ALIT

Alight Updates Q4 Revenue Guidance; Introduces Quarterly Dividend; Stock Up In Pre-market - Update

November 12, 2024 — 08:07 am EST

Alight Inc. (ALIT) currently expects fourth-quarter revenue of $665 million - $685 million, $10 million increase at midpoint from the previous second half guidance.

Adjusted EPS for the quarter is expected between $0.22 and $0.27.

Analysts on average expect the company to report earnings of $0.09 per share on revenue of $539.68 million for the quarter.

Additionally, the board approved a new quarterly dividend program, setting a dividend of $0.04 per share. The dividend id to be paid on December 16, to stockholders of record on December 2.

Alight stock was trading more than 10 percent up in pre-market. The stock had closed at $7.46, up 1.63 percent on Monday. It has traded in the range of $6.15 - $10.38 in the last 1 year.

Below are the Q3 earnings highlights for Alight:

Earnings: -$44 million in Q3 vs. -$40 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.08 in Q3 vs. -$0.09 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Alight Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $48 million or $0.09 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.09 per share Revenue: $555 million in Q3 vs. $557 million in the same period last year.

