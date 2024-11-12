Alight reports Q3 EPS 9c, consensus 9c

Reports Q3 revenue $555M, consensus $539.68M.”Alight (ALIT) delivered third quarter results that exceeded our expectations on both revenue and profitability,” said CEO Dave Guilmette. “As the market-leading services provider for employee benefits and wellbeing, Alight is uniquely positioned to guide the world’s largest and most complex clients on their people strategy journey. The value we now bring as a simplified company is driving momentum in our go-to market strategy and delivering stronger profitability. Our confidence in continued execution, alongside strong cash flow, is enabling a meaningful commitment to capital return, demonstrated by today’s initiation of a quarterly dividend program.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ALIT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.