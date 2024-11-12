News & Insights

Stocks
ALIT

Alight reports Q3 EPS 9c, consensus 9c

November 12, 2024 — 08:15 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Reports Q3 revenue $555M, consensus $539.68M.”Alight (ALIT) delivered third quarter results that exceeded our expectations on both revenue and profitability,” said CEO Dave Guilmette. “As the market-leading services provider for employee benefits and wellbeing, Alight is uniquely positioned to guide the world’s largest and most complex clients on their people strategy journey. The value we now bring as a simplified company is driving momentum in our go-to market strategy and delivering stronger profitability. Our confidence in continued execution, alongside strong cash flow, is enabling a meaningful commitment to capital return, demonstrated by today’s initiation of a quarterly dividend program.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ALIT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ALIT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.