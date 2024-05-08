News & Insights

Alight Promotes Heaton As CFO

May 08, 2024 — 08:28 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Alight, Inc. (ALIT) announced on Wednesday that Jeremy Heaton, who has been with the company for four years and most recently served as Operating chief financial officer, will now take on the role of chief financial officer, effective today.

Heaton brings over two decades of financial experience, with more than 20 years at GE in global financial management.

While, Katie Rooney, the global chief financial officer, will resign from her position after more than 15 years of service with the company. She will continue as chief operating officer, supporting the Payroll & Professional Services divestiture until the transaction is expected to close in mid-year 2024, at which point she will step down.

