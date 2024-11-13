Alight price target raised to $12 from $11 at Canaccord

Canaccord raised the firm’s price target on Alight (ALIT) to $12 from $11 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm said its Q3 results came in better than expected as both recurring and non-recurring exceeded management’s expectations.

