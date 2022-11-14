Markets
Alight, Inc. Sets Secondary Offering Of Shares Of Up To 20 Mln

November 14, 2022 — 07:23 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Cloud-based human capital technology and services provider Alight, Inc. (ALIT) Monday announced secondary offering of up to 20 million Class A shares by certain funds affiliated with Blackstone Inc., Jasmine Ventures Pte. Ltd., certain funds affiliated with New Mountain Capital, Platinum Falcon B 2018 RSC Ltd. and Bilcar FT, LP.

Alight is not selling any shares in the offering and will not receive any proceeds from the offering, the company said.

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
