Alight, Inc. (ALIT) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?

Have you been paying attention to shares of Alight, Inc. (ALIT)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 8.4% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $10.1 in the previous session. Alight, Inc. has gained 18.2% since the start of the year compared to the 12.9% move for the Zacks Computer and Technology sector and the 19.2% return for the Zacks Internet - Software industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on February 21, 2024, Alight reported EPS of $0.3 versus consensus estimate of $0.25 while it missed the consensus revenue estimate by 6.73%.

For the current fiscal year, Alight is expected to post earnings of $0.74 per share on $3.58 billion in revenues. This represents a 4.23% change in EPS on a 5.07% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $0.86 per share on $3.86 billion in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 16.67% and 7.62%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Alight may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Alight has a Value Score of B. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and F, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 13.6X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 30.7X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 6.8X versus its peer group's average of 20.5X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 1.05. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Alight currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Alight passes the test. Thus, it seems as though Alight shares could still be poised for more gains ahead.

How Does ALIT Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of ALIT have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Rimini Street, Inc. (RMNI). RMNI has a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and a Value Score of A, a Growth Score of C, and a Momentum Score of B.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Rimini Street, Inc. beat our consensus estimate by 58.33%, and for the current fiscal year, RMNI is expected to post earnings of $0.51 per share on revenue of $442.86 million.

Shares of Rimini Street, Inc. have gained 9% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 6.49X and a P/CF of 6.64X.

The Internet - Software industry is in the top 16% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for ALIT and RMNI, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Alight, Inc. (ALIT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Rimini Street, Inc. (RMNI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.