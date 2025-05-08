Alight Inc. Q1 Loss Declines

(RTTNews) - Alight Inc. (ALIT) revealed Loss for first quarter of -$25 million

The company's bottom line totaled -$25 million, or -$0.05 per share. This compares with -$114 million, or -$0.21 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 2.0% to $548 million from $559 million last year.

Alight Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$25 Mln. vs. -$114 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.05 vs. -$0.21 last year. -Revenue: $548 Mln vs. $559 Mln last year.

Excluding items, for the first quarter, the company posted earnings from continuing operations of $52 million, or $0.10 per share, compared with $57 million, or $0.10 per share, reported for the same period last year. Analysts, on average, had forecast the firm to report earnings of $0.1 per share for the quarter. Analysts’ estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead, for the full year, Alight has reaffirmed its outlook. The company still expects adjusted earnings per share of $0.58 to $0.64, compared with analysts’ expectation of $0.6 per share. Alight continues to anticipate annual revenue of $2.318 billion to $2.388 billion, compared with Street view of $2.35 billion.

