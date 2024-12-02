Alight exec sells $2.0M in common stock

In a regulatory filing, Alight (ALIT) disclosed that its President Gregory Goff sold 250K shares of common stock on November 27th in a total transaction size of $2.0M.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on ALIT:
- KeyBanc technology analysts hold an analyst/industry conference call
- KeyBanc technology analyst holds an analyst/industry conference call
- Charter to acquire Liberty Broadband, Spotify reports Q3 beat: Morning Buzz
- Alight price target raised to $11 from $9 at Needham
- Alight price target raised to $12 from $11 at Canaccord
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.