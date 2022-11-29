Alight Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for ALIT

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Alight Inc (Symbol: ALIT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $8.34, changing hands as low as $8.31 per share. Alight Inc shares are currently trading off about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ALIT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ALIT's low point in its 52 week range is $6.31 per share, with $11.10 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.32.

