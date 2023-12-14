Alight Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for ALIT

In trading on Thursday, shares of Alight Inc (Symbol: ALIT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $8.31, changing hands as high as $8.61 per share. Alight Inc shares are currently trading up about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ALIT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ALIT's low point in its 52 week range is $6.33 per share, with $10.185 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.46.

