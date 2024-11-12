Alight announces new quarterly dividend program

The Company announced today that its Board of Directors approved a new quarterly dividend program. The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share to be paid on December 16 to all stockholders of record as of December 2. The Company intends to continue paying regular cash dividends on a quarterly basis, subject to market conditions and approval by the Board of Directors.

