Alight announces new quarterly dividend program

November 12, 2024 — 08:15 am EST

The Company announced today that its Board of Directors approved a new quarterly dividend program. The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share to be paid on December 16 to all stockholders of record as of December 2. The Company intends to continue paying regular cash dividends on a quarterly basis, subject to market conditions and approval by the Board of Directors.

