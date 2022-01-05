Alight (ALIT) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Alight Inc (Symbol: ALIT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $10.50, changing hands as low as $10.27 per share. Alight Inc shares are currently trading down about 5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ALIT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ALIT's low point in its 52 week range is $8.46 per share, with $14.51 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.33.

