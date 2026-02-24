Alight (ALIT) Price Target Decreased by 46.67% to 2.45

The average one-year price target for Alight (NYSE:ALIT) has been revised to $2.45 / share. This is a decrease of 46.67% from the prior estimate of $4.59 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.50 to a high of $4.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 218.71% from the latest reported closing price of $0.77 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 474 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alight. This is an decrease of 56 owner(s) or 10.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALIT is 0.40%, an increase of 7.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.12% to 536,228K shares. The put/call ratio of ALIT is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cannae Holdings holds 40,477K shares representing 7.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 24,778K shares representing 4.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,243K shares , representing an increase of 46.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALIT by 12.78% over the last quarter.

Fidelity National Financial holds 22,300K shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 14,885K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 978K shares , representing an increase of 93.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALIT by 798.44% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,682K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,376K shares , representing an increase of 2.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALIT by 12.89% over the last quarter.

