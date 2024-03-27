News & Insights

AliExpress Gets Selected As E-commerce Partner Of UEFA EURO 2024

(RTTNews) - AliExpress, a subsidiary of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA), Wednesday announced that it has become the first e-commerce platform to officially sponsor UEFA EURO 2024, to be held from June 14 to July 14 in Germany.

The business-to-consumer e-commerce platform would offer discounts, time-limited prizes and deals to the customers as part of its plan to increase investment in Europe.

Currently, Alibaba's stock is dropping 0.08 percent, to $71.42 on the New York Stock Exchange.

