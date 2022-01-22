Alien Worlds: A Small Cap Metaverse Winner?

Fool.com contributors Chris MacDonald and Jon Quast discuss a smaller-cap metaverse cryptocurrency Alien Worlds (CRYPTO: TLM) on this Jan. 12 edition of "The Crypto Show" on Backstage Pass.

Jon Quast: Well, how about little-known Alien Worlds? This is a much lower market cap here at only $163 million compared to $4 and $5 billion for the previous two that we talked about. But again, a very big user base here.

Chris MacDonald: Yeah. Alien Worlds is definitely an interesting one because it's so small. But the metrics on this one are very interesting to look at.

It's different from some of the other metaverse games. It's an NFT metaverse and basically, you play and can create NFTs. In that sense, it's similar. But there's different elements to it. Like basically, you can participate in planet DAOs, which are decentralized autonomous organizations, to elect counsels for various planet and trade various NFTs on that planet.

It's really more of a community-based game right now. But it's one that has a very interesting model. Clearly, there are some users that it's grabbing a lot of user attention and user growth is impressive.

This is one that's got a strong base and could potentially, for those looking for maybe more speculative, higher-growth, higher-risk investment, this is one that's at $0.18, so there you go. You can buy a lot of tokens.







