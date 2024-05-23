News & Insights

Alien Metals Reports Strong Progress and Plans for 2024

May 23, 2024 — 08:17 am EDT

Alien Metals Ltd (GB:UFO) has released an update.

Alien Metals Ltd, a global minerals exploration and development firm, reported substantial progress on its Hancock Iron Ore Project, with a development study highlighting robust financials, including an EBITDA of A$39m and a pre-tax NPV10 of A$146m. The company also secured a mining lease for a 21-year term and entered into agreements to facilitate production and export. Additional exploration is planned for 2024 to increase mineral resources, alongside a joint venture on the Pinderi Hills Project for lithium rights.

