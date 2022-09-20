Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.50

The board of Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.50 per share on the 14th of October. This makes the dividend yield 6.1%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Alico Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Before making this announcement, Alico was earning enough to cover the dividend, but it wasn't generating any free cash flows. No cash flows could definitely make returning cash to shareholders difficult, or at least mean the balance sheet will come under pressure.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 96.7% over the next year. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, the company could be paying out more than double what it is earning, which is definitely a bit high to be sustainable going forward. NasdaqGS:ALCO Historic Dividend September 20th 2022

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.12 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $2.00. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 32% a year over that time. Dividends have grown rapidly over this time, but with cuts in the past we are not certain that this stock will be a reliable source of income in the future.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. Alico has impressed us by growing EPS at 42% per year over the past five years. The company doesn't have any problems growing, despite returning a lot of capital to shareholders, which is a very nice combination for a dividend stock to have.

In Summary

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. We don't think Alico is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've identified 3 warning signs for Alico (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing. Is Alico not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

