Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To US$0.50

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) will increase its dividend on the 9th of July to US$0.50. Based on the announced payment, the dividend yield for the company will be 2.8%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Alico's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much. Based on the last payment, Alico was earning enough to cover the dividend, but free cash flows weren't positive. We think that cash flows should take priority over earnings, so this is definitely a worry for the dividend going forward.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 15.4% over the next year. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 31%, which is comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

Dividend Volatility

NasdaqGS:ALCO Historic Dividend June 17th 2021

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The first annual payment during the last 10 years was US$0.40 in 2011, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$2.00. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 17% per annum over that time. Alico has grown distributions at a rapid rate despite cutting the dividend at least once in the past. Companies that cut once often cut again, so we would be cautious about buying this stock solely for the dividend income.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Alico has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 27% per annum. Earnings have been growing rapidly, and with a low payout ratio we think that the company could turn out to be a great dividend stock.

In Summary

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Alico's payments are rock solid. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. We don't think Alico is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Alico (of which 2 are significant!) you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



