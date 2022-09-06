Markets
Alico Names Perry Del Vecchio CFO

(RTTNews) - Alico Inc. (ALCO), on Tuesday, announced that it has appointed Perry Del Vecchio as the company's Chief Financial Officer, effective as of September 6, 2022.

Del Vecchio would be responsible for all corporate finance, treasury and accounting functions of the company and would report directly to John Kiernan, the company's President and Chief Executive Officer.

Del Vecchio most recently served as a Vice President and the Controller for Lexyl Travel Technologies in West Palm Beach, Florida. He spent the majority of his career in financial management positions within the Hertz organization. He earned his MBA degree from Montclair State University and earned CPA credentials while an auditor with Deloitte & Touche.

