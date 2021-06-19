Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Pays A US$0.50 Dividend In Just Four Days

Readers hoping to buy Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Thus, you can purchase Alico's shares before the 24th of June in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 9th of July.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.50 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.72 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Alico stock has a trailing yield of around 5.9% on the current share price of $33.8. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Alico has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 14% of its income after tax. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Alico generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Alico paid a dividend despite reporting negative free cash flow over the last twelve months. This may be due to heavy investment in the business, but this is still suboptimal from a dividend sustainability perspective.

Click here to see how much of its profit Alico paid out over the last 12 months.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:ALCO Historic Dividend June 19th 2021

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Fortunately for readers, Alico's earnings per share have been growing at 18% a year for the past five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Alico has delivered an average of 17% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

The Bottom Line

Has Alico got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? We like that Alico has been successfully growing its earnings per share at a nice rate and reinvesting most of its profits in the business. However, we note the high cashflow payout ratio with some concern. In summary, while it has some positive characteristics, we're not inclined to race out and buy Alico today.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. For example, Alico has 4 warning signs (and 2 which make us uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

We wouldn't recommend just buying the first dividend stock you see, though. Here's a list of interesting dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.