Dividends
ALCO

Alico, Inc. (ALCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 24, 2020

Contributor
Nasdaq.com
Published

Alico, Inc. (ALCO) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 24, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.09 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 09, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ALCO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that ALCO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $29.5, the dividend yield is 1.22%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ALCO was $29.5, representing a -22.88% decrease from the 52 week high of $38.25 and a 30.82% increase over the 52 week low of $22.55.

ALCO is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Philip Morris International Inc (PM) and British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI). ALCO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.08.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ALCO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ALCO

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular