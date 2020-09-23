Alico, Inc. (ALCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 24, 2020

Alico, Inc. (ALCO) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 24, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.09 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 09, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ALCO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that ALCO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $29.5, the dividend yield is 1.22%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ALCO was $29.5, representing a -22.88% decrease from the 52 week high of $38.25 and a 30.82% increase over the 52 week low of $22.55.

ALCO is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Philip Morris International Inc (PM) and British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI). ALCO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.08.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ALCO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.