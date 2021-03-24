Alico, Inc. (ALCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 25, 2021

Alico, Inc. (ALCO) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 25, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 09, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ALCO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 100% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of ALCO was $28.63, representing a -15.79% decrease from the 52 week high of $34 and a 9.4% increase over the 52 week low of $26.17.

ALCO is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Philip Morris International Inc (PM) and Altria Group (MO). ALCO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.56. Zacks Investment Research reports ALCO's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 462.5%, compared to an industry average of 22.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ALCO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

