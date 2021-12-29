Alico, Inc. (ALCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2021

Alico, Inc. (ALCO) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.5 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 14, 2022. Shareholders who purchased ALCO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that ALCO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $36.93, the dividend yield is 5.42%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ALCO was $36.93, representing a -4.28% decrease from the 52 week high of $38.58 and a 29.4% increase over the 52 week low of $28.54.

ALCO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.64. Zacks Investment Research reports ALCO's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 40.32%, compared to an industry average of 29.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the alco Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

