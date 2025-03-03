Alico, Inc. to Present Strategic Transformation Plans at 37th Annual ROTH Conference

Alico, Inc. will discuss its strategic transformation and investor opportunities at the ROTH Conference on March 17-18, 2025.

Alico, Inc. announced that its President and CEO, John Kiernan, will hold one-on-one meetings with investors during the ROTH Conference on March 17 and 18, 2025, to discuss the company's strategic transformation plans. Alico is transitioning into a diversified land management company with a projected portfolio value of $650-$750 million and expects to finalize $20 million in land asset transactions in fiscal 2025. The company plans to develop alternative agricultural revenue streams and remain open to opportunistic land sales, while winding down its citrus production due to various challenges. Despite these changes, Alico is dedicated to the agriculture industry in Florida and focusing on a diversified land usage and real estate development strategy.

Announcement of one-on-one meetings with investors, indicating proactive engagement to discuss the company's strategic transformation.

Plans for monetizing select land assets with expected transactions of $20 million in fiscal 2025, showcasing potential revenue generation.

Development of alternative agricultural revenue streams through leasing arrangements and seasonal crops, reflecting diversification of operations and risk mitigation.

A commitment to Florida’s agriculture industry despite winding down citrus operations indicates a sustained focus on long-term growth and adaptation strategies.

The announcement reveals a significant transition away from Alico Citrus operations, which may suggest financial instability and an inability to sustain its traditional business model.

The company faces potential obstacles in securing necessary regulatory approvals for land development projects, highlighting uncertainty in its strategic transformation process.

Forward-looking statements indicate that actual outcomes may significantly differ from projections, which could undermine investor confidence and raise concerns about the company's long-term viability.

What is the purpose of Alico's participation in the ROTH Conference?

Alico's President and CEO, John Kiernan, will meet with investors to discuss the company's strategic transformation and outlook.

When will the ROTH Conference take place?

The ROTH Conference is scheduled for March 17 and 18, 2025, in Dana Point, California.

What are Alico's recent strategic goals?

Alico aims to transition to a diversified land management company with plans for land asset monetization and alternative agricultural revenue streams.

How will Alico's citrus operations change in 2025?

Alico Citrus will wind down operations after the current crop harvest due to environmental and financial challenges.

Where can investors find more information about Alico?

Investors can learn more about Alico, Inc. at their official website www.alicoinc.com.

FORT MYERS, Fla., March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alico, Inc. (“Alico” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ALCO) today announced that John Kiernan, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, will host one-on-one meetings with investors at the 37



Management will provide an update on the execution of Alico’s recently announced strategic transformation, including:







Progress on transitioning to a diversified land management company, with estimated portfolio value of $650-$750 million



Plans for monetizing select land assets, with $20 million in transactions expected to close in fiscal 2025



Development of alternative agricultural revenue streams through leasing arrangements and seasonal crops



Remaining open to opportunistic land sales for properties









About Alico







Alico, Inc. currently operates two divisions: Alico Citrus, currently one of the nation’s largest citrus producers, and Land Management and Other Operations, which include land leasing and related support operations. While Alico Citrus will wind down operations after the current crop is harvested in the first half of calendar year 2025, due to environmental and financial challenges, Alico remains committed to Florida’s agriculture industry, and will focus on its long-term diversified land usage and real estate development strategy. Learn more about Alico (Nasdaq: “ALCO”) at



www.alicoinc.com



.







Forward Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s strategic transformation, the Company’s future cash flow and cash reserves, the future use and estimated value of the Company’s land holdings, the Company’s ability to obtain requisite local, state, and federal approval of the development application[s] and execute on its plan to develop “The Villages in Corkscrew Grove”, the Company’s expected future profitable growth, expectations for the management of certain acres by third-party caretakers, and any other statements relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. These statements are based on our current expectations, estimates and projections about our business based, in part, on assumptions made by our management and can be identified by terms such as “if,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “hopes,” “anticipates,” “could,” “intends,” “targets,” “projects,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “forecasts,” “predicts,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions.





These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements due to numerous factors, including, but not limited to: our implementation of our planned strategic transformation; our plan to wind down our citrus production operations to focus on our long-term diversified land usage and real estate development strategy; our ability to secure necessary regulatory approvals and permits for land development projects, effectively manage and allocate resources to new business initiatives, attract and retain skilled personnel with expertise in diversified land usage and real estate development, navigate potential market fluctuations and economic conditions, maintain strong relationships with lenders and continue to satisfy covenants and conditions under current loan agreements and address potential environmental and zoning issues, and other challenges inherent in real estate development; our ability to increase our revenues from land usage and real estate development; adverse weather conditions, natural disasters and other natural conditions, including the effects of climate change and hurricanes and tropical storms; risks related to our expected significant revenue shift to real estate development and diversified farming operations; our ability to effectively perform grove management services, or to effectively manage our portfolio of groves; our relationship with Tropicana; if certain criteria are not met under one of our contracts with Tropicana, we could experience a significant reduction in revenues and cash flows; product contamination and product liability claims; water use regulations restricting our access to water; changes in immigration laws; harm to our reputation; tax risks associated with a Section 1031 Exchange; risks associated with the undertaking of one or more significant corporate transactions; the seasonality of our citrus business; fluctuations in our earnings due to market supply and prices and demand for our products; climate change, or legal, regulatory, or market measures to address climate change; Environmental, Social and Governance issues, including those related to climate change and sustainability; increases in labor, personnel and benefits costs; increases in commodity or raw product costs, such as fuel and chemical costs; transportation risks; any change or the classification or valuation methods employed by county property appraisers related to our real estate taxes; liability for the use of fertilizers, pesticides, herbicides and other potentially hazardous substances; compliance with applicable environmental laws; loss of key employees; material weaknesses and other control deficiencies relating to our internal control over financial reporting; macroeconomic conditions, such as rising inflation and the deadly conflicts in Ukraine and Israel; system security risks, data protection breaches, cybersecurity incidents and systems integration issues; our indebtedness and ability to generate sufficient cash flow to service our debt obligations; higher interest expenses as a result of variable rates of interest for our debt; our ability to continue to pay cash dividends; and certain of the other factors described under the sections "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" included in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2024 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on February 12, 2025. Except as required by law, we do not undertake an obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.







Investor Contact:







John Mills





ICR





(646) 277-1254







InvestorRelations@alicoinc.com







Brad Heine





Chief Financial Officer





(239) 226-2000







bheine@alicoinc.com





