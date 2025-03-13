Alico, Inc. Files Development Application for Corkscrew Grove East Village as Part of Strategic Transformation and Environmental Commitment

Alico, Inc. files for development approval of Corkscrew Grove East Village, part of a large conservation and community project.

Alico, Inc. announced the filing of a development application for the Corkscrew Grove East Village, the first of two villages in a planned 3,000-acre community in Collier County, as part of its strategic transformation to enhance shareholder value. The development plan aims to create two mixed-use villages while preserving an additional 6,000 acres for conservation, showcasing Alico's commitment to environmental stewardship. This initiative is aligned with the Collier County Rural Land Stewardship Area goals, intending to meet the region's housing and commercial needs sustainably. Construction for the East Village is expected to start after securing permits by 2028 or 2029. The overall plan involves monetizing four strategic assets across multiple counties, valuing these lands between $335-380 million. Alico's management celebrates this milestone as part of their larger strategy and ongoing collaboration with community stakeholders, emphasizing the project's role in responsible development and conservation.

Alico has filed a development application for the Corkscrew Grove East Village, marking a significant step in its strategic transformation towards monetizing land holdings and creating long-term value.

The project will contribute to addressing the growing need for housing and commercial space in Southwest Florida while emphasizing environmental stewardship through the inclusion of conservation land.

The estimated value of the 5,500 acres of developable land is projected to be between $335 million and $380 million, indicating substantial potential revenue for the company.

The formation of the Corkscrew Grove Stewardship District will enhance governance and streamline coordination among stakeholders, potentially leading to more effective development and resource management.

Ceasing citrus production operations after the 2024/2025 harvest due to environmental and financial challenges may indicate underlying economic instability within the company.

The need to secure necessary regulatory approvals and permits for land development projects reflects potential future delays or complications that could impact the company's strategic timeline.

Significant reliance on real estate development poses risks associated with market fluctuations and economic conditions, potentially jeopardizing revenue stability.

What is the Corkscrew Grove East Village development?

The Corkscrew Grove East Village is the first of two planned villages in Alico's 3,000-acre master-planned community in Collier County.

How many acres will Alico conserve in Collier County?

Alico plans to set aside an additional 6,000 acres in Collier County for permanent conservation, emphasizing environmental stewardship.

What are the projected construction dates for Corkscrew Grove East Village?

Construction for Corkscrew Grove East Village is expected to start after necessary permits are completed, estimated by 2028 or 2029.

What does the development plan aim to address?

The development plan aims to meet the growing demand for housing and commercial space in Southwest Florida while ensuring environmental management.

Where can I find more information about the Corkscrew Grove Villages?

More information can be found at the dedicated website: www.corkscrewgrovecollier.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$ALCO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 31 institutional investors add shares of $ALCO stock to their portfolio, and 40 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

FORT MYERS, Fla., March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alico, Inc. (“Alico” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: ALCO) today announced a major milestone in its strategic transformation with the filing of a development application for the first of two villages (“Corkscrew Grove East Village”) in what will ultimately be a 3,000-acre-master-planned community in northwest Collier County. There will be an additional 6,000 acres of land in Collier County that Alico will set aside for permanent conservation, highlighting Alico’s commitment to balanced development and environmental stewardship. The application referred to as “Corkscrew Grove Villages”, represents a key component in the implementation of the Collier County Rural Land Stewardship Area (RLSA) and demonstrates meaningful progress in Alico’s strategy to unlock significant value from its land holdings.





The development plan envisions two distinct 1,500-acre mixed-use villages, known as “Corkscrew Grove East Village” and “Corkscrew Grove West Village”, that will create a new residential and commercial hub near the intersection of Collier, Lee and Hendry counties. Initial development is planned to begin with Corkscrew Grove East Village and construction is expected to commence following completion of all required permits by 2028 or 2029.





The Corkscrew Grove Villages represents a key component of Alico's strategy to monetize four strategic assets in four separate counties totaling approximately 5,500 acres, or 10% of its land holdings, within the next five years through higher-value development opportunities. Management estimates the total value of these 5,500 acres of near-term developable land could be approximately $335-380 million. These four strategic assets are:







Corkscrew Grove Villages in Collier County



Corkscrew Grove Villages in Collier County



Bonnet Lake in Highlands County



Bonnet Lake in Highlands County



Saddlebag Grove in Polk County



Saddlebag Grove in Polk County



Plant World (LaBelle) in Hendry County







John Kiernan, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated, “This filing marks a transformative moment for Alico. When we announced our strategic transformation in January 2025, we committed to repositioning Alico’s extensive land holdings to create greater shareholder value. Today’s application, following two years of careful planning and stakeholder engagement, demonstrates we are executing on that vision. This application is the result of extensive collaboration with community stakeholders, environmental experts, and local officials. The project is designed to help meet Southwest Florida's growing need for housing and commercial space while ensuring responsible environmental management.”





The Corkscrew Grove Villages are designed to implement the goals of Collier County's RLSA program by clustering development to maximize preservation of environmental resources. The RLSA is a planning and zoning overlay approved by Collier County in 2002 for approximately 185,000 acres of land in eastern Collier County. The RLSA provides a framework for well planned communities to be designed, while achieving long term protection and enhancement of agricultural lands and important natural resources. Alico has been a long-term partner with Collier County in this program and believes the Corkscrew Grove Villages will align with the program framework. The resulting local approvals will benefit both Alico and the public by creating a hometown for future Collier County residents while establishing a significant landscape scale-conservation plan. This plan will enhance water quality, water supply and connected open space, ensuring the permanent protection of Collier County’s “green infrastructure”.





The development applications will undergo comprehensive review by local, state and federal agencies. In anticipation of this process, a local bill was filed in February 2025 requesting approval of the Corkscrew Grove Stewardship District. The Company anticipates final action on this bill by the legislature and Governor of Florida by the end of June 2025. Stewardship Districts offer a single independent entity to oversee the management of an entire area to allow for a more thoughtful, coordinated, and long-term fiscal management of development and environmental conservation. The Corkscrew Grove Stewardship District is expected to allow for more effective and streamlined coordination with stakeholders, reviewing agencies, consulting teams, and future financial partners. It demonstrates Alico’s commitment to good governance and offers predictability and transparency to the Company’s plans.





For more information about the Corkscrew Grove Villages, visit



www.corkscrewgrovecollier.com



The Company will host a conference call and webcast on Friday, March 14, 2025 at 8:30 am Eastern Time.





The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 1-800-267-6316 in the United States and 1-203-518-9783 from outside of the United States. The participant identification to join the conference call is ALICO. A replay will be available approximately three hours after the call concludes and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 in the United States and 1-412-317-6671 from outside of the United States; the passcode is 11158414.





The webcast can be accessed from the Investors tab of Alico’s website at



https://ir.alicoinc.com



Alico, Inc. currently operates two divisions: Alico Citrus, currently one of the nation’s largest citrus producers, and Land Management and Other Operations, which include land leasing and related support operations. While Alico Citrus will cease operations after the 2024/2025 harvest due to environmental and financial challenges, Alico remains committed to Florida’s agriculture industry, and will focus on its long-term diversified land usage and real estate development strategy. Learn more about Alico (Nasdaq: “ALCO”) at



www.alicoinc.com



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s strategic transformation, the Company’s future cash flow and cash reserves, the future use and estimated value of the Company’s land holdings, the Company’s ability to obtain requisite local, state, and federal approval of the development application[s] and execute on its plan to develop “the Corkscrew Grove Villages”, the Company’s expected future profitable growth, expectations for the management of certain acres by third-party caretakers, and any other statements relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. These statements are based on our current expectations, estimates and projections about our business based, in part, on assumptions made by our management and can be identified by terms such as “if,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “hopes,” “anticipates,” “could,” “intends,” “targets,” “projects,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “forecasts,” “predicts,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions.





These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements due to numerous factors, including, but not limited to: our implementation of our planned strategic transformation; our plan to wind down our citrus production operations to focus on our long-term diversified land usage and real estate development strategy; our ability to secure necessary regulatory approvals and permits for land development projects, effectively manage and allocate resources to new business initiatives, attract and retain skilled personnel with expertise in diversified land usage and real estate development, navigate potential market fluctuations and economic conditions, maintain strong relationships with lenders and continue to satisfy covenants and conditions under current loan agreements and address potential environmental and zoning issues, and other challenges inherent in real estate development; our ability to increase our revenues from land usage and real estate development; adverse weather conditions, natural disasters and other natural conditions, including the effects of climate change and hurricanes and tropical storms; risks related to our expected significant revenue shift to real estate development and diversified farming operations; our ability to effectively perform grove management services, or to effectively manage our portfolio of groves; our relationship with Tropicana; if certain criteria are not met under one of our contracts with Tropicana, we could experience a significant reduction in revenues and cash flows; product contamination and product liability claims; water use regulations restricting our access to water; changes in immigration laws; harm to our reputation; tax risks associated with a Section 1031 Exchange; risks associated with the undertaking of one or more significant corporate transactions; the seasonality of our citrus business; fluctuations in our earnings due to market supply and prices and demand for our products; climate change, or legal, regulatory, or market measures to address climate change; Environmental, Social and Governance issues, including those related to climate change and sustainability; increases in labor, personnel and benefits costs; increases in commodity or raw product costs, such as fuel and chemical costs; transportation risks; any change or the classification or valuation methods employed by county property appraisers related to our real estate taxes; liability for the use of fertilizers, pesticides, herbicides and other potentially hazardous substances; compliance with applicable environmental laws; loss of key employees; material weaknesses and other control deficiencies relating to our internal control over financial reporting; macroeconomic conditions, such as rising inflation and the deadly conflicts in Ukraine and Israel; system security risks, data protection breaches, cybersecurity incidents and systems integration issues; our indebtedness and ability to generate sufficient cash flow to service our debt obligations; higher interest expenses as a result of variable rates of interest for our debt; our ability to continue to pay cash dividends; and certain of the other factors described under the sections "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" included in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2024 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on February 12, 2025. Except as required by law, we do not undertake an obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.







John Mills





ICR





(646) 277-1254







InvestorRelations@alicoinc.com







Brad Heine





Chief Financial Officer





(239) 226-2000







bheine@alicoinc.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.