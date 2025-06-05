Alico, Inc. CEO John Kiernan to Present at Sidoti Small Cap Virtual Conference on June 11-12, 2025

Alico, Inc. will present at the Sidoti Small Cap Virtual Conference on June 11th and host investor meetings.

Alico, Inc. announced that its President and CEO, John Kiernan, will present and conduct one-on-one investor meetings at the Sidoti Small Cap Virtual Conference on June 11th and 12th, 2025. The presentation is scheduled for June 11th at 12:15 PM ET and will be accessible live online. Alico, a Florida-based agribusiness and land management company with over 125 years of experience, has undergone a strategic transformation in 2025, focusing on land development and diversified agricultural operations across approximately 51,300 acres in eight Florida counties. The company aims to create long-term shareholder value while committing to responsible land stewardship. For more information, interested parties can visit Alico’s website or register for the event through Sidoti's platform.

Alico, Inc. is engaging with investors by participating in the Sidoti Small Cap Virtual Conference, indicating a proactive approach to investor relations.

The presentation and one-on-one meetings provide an opportunity for Alico to communicate its strategic transformation and long-term plans to potential investors.

With over 125 years of experience, Alico emphasizes its established presence and credibility in the agribusiness and land management sectors, appealing to risk-averse investors.

The company's focus on responsible land stewardship and conservation enhances its reputation as a socially responsible investment, which can attract environmentally-conscious investors.

Announcement of a presentation and one-on-one meetings with investors may suggest the company is seeking to improve investor confidence, which could indicate underlying concerns about the company's current performance or outlook.



The emphasis on a "strategic transformation" in 2025 may raise questions about past business decisions and long-term viability, signaling potential issues prior to the transformation.



The absence of specific financial performance metrics or operational highlights in the release may imply that the company is lacking significant achievements or growth to report, leading to potential investor skepticism.

When is Alico's presentation at the Sidoti Small Cap Virtual Conference?

Alico's presentation will take place on June 11th, 2025, at 12:15 PM ET.

How can I access Alico's presentation?

You can access the presentation live by visiting the Sidoti event page.

Who will represent Alico at the conference?

John Kiernan, Alico’s President and CEO, will present and host investor meetings.

What is Alico's focus as a company?

Alico focuses on strategic land development and diversified agricultural operations.

Where can I learn more about Alico, Inc.?

You can learn more about Alico by visiting their official website at www.alicoinc.com.

$ALCO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 40 institutional investors add shares of $ALCO stock to their portfolio, and 47 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

