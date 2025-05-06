Alico, Inc. CEO John Kiernan to Engage with Investors at BMO Global Farm to Market Conference

Alico, Inc. CEO John Kiernan will meet investors at the BMO Global Farm to Market Conference in May 2025.

Alico, Inc. announced that its President and CEO, John Kiernan, will conduct one-on-one investor meetings at the BMO Global Farm to Market Conference in New York City on May 14-15, 2025. Alico operates two divisions: Alico Citrus, one of the largest citrus producers in the U.S., and Land Management and Other Operations, which focuses on land leasing and related activities. The Alico Citrus division will be winding down operations following the upcoming crop harvest due to environmental and financial challenges. Despite this, Alico remains committed to supporting Florida's agriculture and will shift its focus toward diversified land usage and real estate development in the future.

FORT MYERS, Fla., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alico, Inc. (“Alico” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ALCO) today announced that John Kiernan, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, will host one-on-one meetings with investors at the BMO Global Farm to Market Conference, taking place May 14-15, 2025 in New York City, NY.







About Alico







Alico, Inc. currently operates two divisions: Alico Citrus, currently one of the nation’s largest citrus producers, and Land Management and Other Operations, which include land leasing and related support operations. While Alico Citrus will wind down operations after the current crop is harvested in the first half of calendar year 2025, due to environmental and financial challenges, Alico remains committed to Florida’s agriculture industry, and will focus on its long-term diversified land usage and real estate development strategy. Learn more about Alico (Nasdaq: “ALCO”) at



www.alicoinc.com



.







Investor Contact:







John Mills





ICR





(646) 277-1254







InvestorRelations@alicoinc.com







Brad Heine





Chief Financial Officer





(239) 226-2000







bheine@alicoinc.com





