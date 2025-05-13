ALICO Earnings Results: $ALCO Reports Quarterly Earnings

ALICO ($ALCO) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported earnings of -$10.98 per share, missing estimates of -$0.37 by $10.61. The company also reported revenue of $17,980,000, missing estimates of $22,644,000 by $-4,664,000.
ALICO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 38 institutional investors add shares of ALICO stock to their portfolio, and 42 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JCP INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 217,091 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,477,995
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 139,702 shares (+59.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,168,707
- ACUITAS INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 128,077 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,321,036
- CWA ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP, LLC added 108,325 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,232,418
- TOWERVIEW LLC removed 100,303 shares (-46.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,993,041
- BOOTHBAY FUND MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 94,745 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,456,737
- OAK FAMILY ADVISORS, LLC removed 72,243 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,155,731
