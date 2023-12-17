Alico (ALCO) Price Target Increased by 9.38% to 35.70

The average one-year price target for Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) has been revised to 35.70 / share. This is an increase of 9.38% from the prior estimate of 32.64 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 35.35 to a high of 36.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.22% from the latest reported closing price of 29.45 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 194 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alico. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 1.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALCO is 0.11%, an increase of 5.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.97% to 3,513K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners holds 216K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 207K shares, representing an increase of 4.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALCO by 4.28% over the last quarter.

CM Management holds 215K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Towerview holds 199K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 180K shares, representing an increase of 9.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALCO by 10.94% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 173K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 171K shares, representing an increase of 1.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALCO by 3.89% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 154K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 198K shares, representing a decrease of 28.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALCO by 24.55% over the last quarter.

Alico Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Alico, Inc. primarily operates two divisions: Alico Citrus, one of the nation's largest citrus producers, and Land Management and Other Operations, which includes environmental services, land leasing and related support operations.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.