Alico (ALCO) Price Target Increased by 15.33% to 40.29

The average one-year price target for Alico (NasdaqGS:ALCO) has been revised to $40.29 / share. This is an increase of 15.33% from the prior estimate of $34.94 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $46.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.01% from the latest reported closing price of $34.73 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 218 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alico. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 7.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALCO is 0.24%, an increase of 12.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.93% to 5,195K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gate City Capital Management holds 1,127K shares representing 14.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 878K shares , representing an increase of 22.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALCO by 45.18% over the last quarter.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners holds 300K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 304K shares , representing a decrease of 1.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALCO by 2.13% over the last quarter.

CM Management holds 225K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 147K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 176K shares , representing a decrease of 19.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALCO by 7.30% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 133K shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 245K shares , representing a decrease of 84.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALCO by 47.04% over the last quarter.

